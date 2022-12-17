Adrian Loren Nelson III, 77, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Roseville, Calif.
He was born to Helen Wann Nelson and Adrian Nelson Jr. on June 12, 1945, in Orofino. He was the youngest of three children and the only boy.
Adrian had a wonderful child’s life in Orofino. He would climb the hill behind the house in the spring and summer and go sledding down Britton’s Hill in the winter. He would also sell vegetable from his dad’s garden in the summer.
After graduating from Orofino High School, Adrian attended the University of Idaho and pledged Phi Delta Theta. His father and five uncles had also pledged Phi Dealt. He graduated with a degree in business.
His first job was a teacher in Grangeville. He then decided to move to San Jose, Calif. He stayed with his sister, Bev, and family for a few months. He was very close with Bev, and very proud of his sister, Marigay, for her beautiful singing voice. Then he decided to move, getting his own apartment and a job teaching at Andrew Hill, where he met his good friend, John DeMarco, and they remained friends throughout his life.
After moving into his own apartment, he met the love of his life, Theresa Dobson. They were married for 49 years and had a wonderful life. Both of them loved to travel, spending time in China, the Far East and Europe.
When Ade decided to retire from teaching, they moved to Grass Valley, where they built a beautiful house. They stayed there for some years before moving to Roseville.
Ade and Terry loved to play bridge with their friends and hosted many dinners. Adrian was a lifetime member of the Elk’s Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandmother, Grace Wann; paternal grandparents, Judge Adrian and Mattilda Nelson.
Adrian is survived by his wife, Terri; sisters, Marigay Hawkins and Beverly Nelson; and two nephews, Brad Crooks and Richard (Kass) Crooks.
We are comforted Ade is with the Lord.
