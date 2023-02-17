Adrian J. Schoonover Jr., 70, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria, La.
Adrian was born June 19, 1952, to Adrian and Veryl Stilwell Schoonover in Clarkston. Veryl died when Adrian was 5 months old and he was raised by Aunt Ellen until he was 2 years old. That’s when Dad met and married Mom, Benita Goetzinger, in February 1954. When he was old enough to start school, Adrian lived with Mom, Dad, and us kids during the school months and with Aunt Ellen in Superior, Mont., during the summer.
After graduating from Lewiston High School in 1971, Adrian moved to Superior, where he met his first wife, Karen Magone. While in Superior, he worked for the local lumber mill. That work took him and Karen to Maine for a short time before moving to Alexandria some 26 years ago.
Adrian worked for Roy O’Martin (ROM Corporation), retiring as vice president of engineering a few years ago. It was while working at ROM that Adrian met his second wife, Debra Anne, after both had experienced the loss of a spouse.
Adrian enjoyed hunting, fishing, restoring cars, motorcycles and his house on Lake Coeur d’Alene. Summers there were spent boating, enjoying the lake life, and spending quality time with family and friends.
Adrian was preceded in death by his biological mom, Veryl; parents, Adrian Sr. and Benita; aunts Ellen and Patty; uncles Don and Bob; and his first wife, Karen.
Survivors are his wife, Debra; sons Kirk (Jennifer) and Jeff (Britani); daughter Andria Atkinson; and bonus-children Garet Voorhies and Alesha (Chuck) Quick; brother Steve; and sisters Margaret “Maggie” (Dennis) Baker, Janet (Bryce Tummelson) Smith and Sharon Flagg. Adrian is also survived by grandchildren Logan, Adriana, Justin, Cadence, Abigail, Rylie, Kyler, Brennan, Alexa, Travis, Jak, Levi and Rylee; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 24, at the Mica Flats Grange Hall, Coeur d’Alene.