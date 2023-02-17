Adrian J. Schoonover Jr., 70, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria, La.

Adrian was born June 19, 1952, to Adrian and Veryl Stilwell Schoonover in Clarkston. Veryl died when Adrian was 5 months old and he was raised by Aunt Ellen until he was 2 years old. That’s when Dad met and married Mom, Benita Goetzinger, in February 1954. When he was old enough to start school, Adrian lived with Mom, Dad, and us kids during the school months and with Aunt Ellen in Superior, Mont., during the summer.

Tags

Recommended for you