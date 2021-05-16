Adam’s motto was, “Life is what you make of it.” Diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor at the age of 3, he was one of nine with this rare condition in the 1970s. All but him were gone by their 20s.
Adam Paul Mattoon, 48, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021. He was born Sept. 18, 1972, in Cottonwood, son of Mac and Donna Mattoon of Lewiston. Adam was the dad of Ryan Paul Mattoon and Ada Rose Mattoon of Lewiston; big brother of Eric Mattoon of Winchester, Justin Mattoon of Lewiston, Shawn Mattoon of Kennewick, and little sister, Matea Mattoon of Lewiston.
Adam’s “belief” in the doctors, technology and his parents guided him throughout his life. A lifetime community member of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, he attended Orchards Elementary and Sacajawea Junior High. At Lewiston High School, Adam’s favorite subject was Mr. Young’s DECA class. His time at Lewis-Clark State College was spent working and studying. He especially enjoyed technology classes, earning a couple degrees.
Adam’s easygoing character offered him many opportunities working at local businesses. Being legally blind, Adam walked where ever he needed to go. WinCo and Walmart were a challenge, thanks to living downtown, but being independent gave him great pride. He dutifully took his daily medications so he could function. While working at Opportunity Unlimited, he married. Another blessing to his life, his son Ryan, and a few years later a daughter, Ada.
His shirt collection, among other collections, were his passion. Adam loved the DC Comics characters, especially “Batman.” This was a theme he believed in, “seeing the good overcoming the adversity of life.”
Adam was quick to smile and enjoyed his fellow man. He was a loving son, big brother, a good friend and a caring and gentle dad.
He will be laid to rest with his Mattoon and Snyder families in the Kamiah cemetery at a 1 p.m. graveside service, Friday, May 21.