Adam Michael Smith was born Feb. 21, 1984, in Artesia, Calif. He passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
The son of Marc and Theresa Smith, he was the oldest of four children. His earliest years were spent in California and Utah, after which he and his family moved to the Palouse in 1993.
He attended school in Potlatch, where he and his family lived until 1996. Then the family moved to Palouse. He attended Garfield-Palouse Middle School and High School until graduating in 2002. He played football and basketball and enjoyed history and art.
After graduation he worked a series of jobs for local building contractors before starting his own business two years ago. He and his fiancée, Andrea Gonzalez, and her son, Jackson, had started their life together in their new home in Palouse recently.
Adam could be extremely funny and aggravating to family, friends and foes. He loved playing guitar, drawing, reading and camping. Though raised a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he chose not to affiliate with any religion as an adult.
He is survived by his brother, David, and wife Katie, of Anchorage, Alaska; one sister, Michelle, and husband Eric Stoddard, of College Station, Texas; and brother Scott, of Pullman. His parents and fiancée still reside in Palouse. Besides his eight nieces and nephews, he is also survived by dozens of cousins, aunts and uncles. He is now in the arms of loved ones who have gone before him.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Garfield-Palouse High School gymnasium. Burial will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery, Palouse.
A covered-dish dinner will be served at the Palouse Community Center after the service.
In lieu of sending flowers, his family requests that anyone interested donate to the alcohol and drug recovery program of one’s choice.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family.