Adam Dale Swearingen was born Nov. 28, 1971, in Orofino to Owen and Norma Swearingen.
He passed unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, because of complications from asthma.
He was raised in Kamiah until the second grade, when they moved to Lewiston. He started working as a logger at the age of 17 and was a heavy equipment operator for most of his life and his favorite job was always when he got to work beside his best friend, Bob Marshall. He also had a passion for landscaping and painting. He was always able to pick up anything and figure it out. He most recently liked working on cars with his nephew.
When he was 22, he met the love of his life, Kimberly Allen. He immediately took the role of the best bonus dad to whom he loved as his own kids, Terra Jo, Autumn Dawn, RJ and Tyler. They primarily lived in Spokane, and would still visit the Valley frequently. He got to be Papa to many grandchildren, Chandler, Andrew, Hayden, Arianna, Christopher, Braden, Levi and Jayden, and recently became a great-papa to baby Gracelynn. He was best known for his infectious laugh and giving the best hugs. He was always a goofball and always tried to see the glass half full. He was giving and selfless, he always was willing to lend a hand when needed and was determined to live life on his own terms.
He was preceded in death by his father, Owen, and more recently his uncle, Jack Adams. He is survived by his mother, Norma Jean; his sisters, Stacey (Rick Almeida), Shelley (Doug) Sanford, Donna Boller and Lori (Keith) Mull; brother Ron Swearingen; aunt, Judy Hines, uncle Mike Adams; and many nieces and nephews and best friends. He loved everyone, and to know him was to love him.
There will be a celebration of life for Adam at noon May 21 at Spalding Park in Lapwai.
All are welcome and if you would like to bring a dish, it will be a covered-dish dinner.