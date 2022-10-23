Abriauna Brook

Abriauna Brook was born Jan. 24, 2004, ready to make an impact on this world.

She was born a natural leader. Her tenacity to bring people together and organize projects was inspiring, even if these projects usually consisted of her homework assignments. Abri’s strength and ferocity were characteristics no stranger would miss. However, if lucky enough to get past her exterior walls, you were sure to find the most sensitive, compassionate and protective friend in your corner through thick and thin. Abri was always ready to defend and console anybody in need.