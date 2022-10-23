Abriauna Brook was born Jan. 24, 2004, ready to make an impact on this world.
She was born a natural leader. Her tenacity to bring people together and organize projects was inspiring, even if these projects usually consisted of her homework assignments. Abri’s strength and ferocity were characteristics no stranger would miss. However, if lucky enough to get past her exterior walls, you were sure to find the most sensitive, compassionate and protective friend in your corner through thick and thin. Abri was always ready to defend and console anybody in need.
Abriauna was an active member of her high school, involved in volleyball, while balancing classes and a job. At the end of August, Abri fulfilled a lifelong dream to attend college and leave the Lewis-Clark Valley. The excitement she had talking about her new adventure was palpable. During her short experience at Grand Canyon University, Abriauna impacted many lives and made many dear friends.
On Oct. 10, 2022, Abriauna and two dear friends and roommates, Maggie Ogden and Hunter Balberdi, woke before the sun to experience a sunrise at the Grand Canyon. Tragically, their lives were stolen in an instant much too soon. They left their mark on this world and their loved ones will always feel this scar.
Abriauna is survived by best friend and mother, Sundie Woodbury; forever role model, sister Shianne Penoli; stepfather Brady Woodbury; stepsiblings Melati, Sakti, Panji and Trisnani Woodbury and her father, Thomas Hoffman.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday Oct. 29, at the First Church of the Nazarene 1700 Eighth St., Lewiston, ID.