Abriauna Brook Hoffman

Abriauna Brook Hoffman was born Jan. 24, 2004, ready to make an impact on this world. She was born a natural leader. Her tenacity to bring people together and organize projects was inspiring, even if these projects usually consisted of her homework assignments. Abri’s strength and ferocity were characteristics no stranger would miss. However, if lucky enough to get past her exterior walls, you were sure to find the most sensitive, compassionate and protective friend in your corner through thick and thin. Abe was always ready to defend and console anybody in need.

Abriauna was an active member of her high school, involved in volleyball while balancing classes and a job. At the end of August, Abri fulfilled a lifelong dream to attend college and leave the Lewis-Clark Valley. The excitement she had talking about her new adventure was palpable. During her short experience at Grand Canyon University, Abriauna impacted many lives and made many dear friends.