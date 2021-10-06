Cherished husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, Aaron Guymon Jeppson, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his Lewiston home.
Born Jan. 4, 1938, in Twin Falls to Helen and Aaron Jeppson, he was the final addition to their family of 10, consisting of an older brother and six older sisters. Aaron spent his early childhood in Council, Idaho. Later the family moved to Boise where his father purchased a plot of land and built a home for his family. His father was often away, working on construction projects, so Aaron developed a special bond with his mother. He loved to tell stories of his time spent with her at the family cabin on Daggett Creek.
After his high school years, he worked various jobs, generally pursuing his interests in cars. During this time, he met the love of his life, Judy Gudmundson. They married in 1960 and started their family while living in Boise. In 1975, the family moved to Lewiston as Aaron went to work for Lewiston Honda. Aaron loved riding motorcycles and building street rods. He was locally known as a master painter and car builder. A lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Aaron’s greatest treasure was his family: Judy, his wife of 61 years; three children, Dave (Judy), of Nampa, Jeff (Susie), of Lewiston, and Jill (Tim), of Lewiston; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Grandpa Aaron was a great storyteller and a hero to many who will miss him.
His service will be held Saturday, viewing at 10 a.m., followed by service at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at Ninth Street and Preston Avenue in Lewiston. The family requests COVID-19 guidelines be followed by attendees. The service will be streamed on YouTube — search for Aaron Jeppson Funeral, 11 a.m. Pacific Time.