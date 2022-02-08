Closure of St. Joseph’s hospital school of nursing, established here 33 years ago, was announced yesterday by Sister Richard Joseph, director of nurses. The senior class will finish the school year, which ends in September, but juniors and preliminary students, who plan to continue nursing studies, will be transferred immediately to other schools, the director said.
“Our main prop was knocked out from under us when Northern Idaho College of Education closed last summer,” Sister Richard Joseph said. “We thought perhaps we could struggle on without the college but we simply cannot continue longer.”
She explained that the school of nursing had employed the facilities of the college for science classes, foundation of the nursing course. “When the college closed, we lost its courses and the use of its laboratory,” she said. “We have since used the chemistry laboratory at Lewiston high school, but we feel it isn’t fair to our students if we can’t give them all the facilities they need for proper training. It would be too expensive for us to equip a laboratory of our own.
“With the trend of nursing education today toward more and more education and training, it is almost impossible for a nursing school to survive unless it is connected with a college,” the director explained. “I think most of the small nursing schools will eventually be forced to close.
“Without the use of college facilities a school this size, in a community this size, cannot meet the high standards set by the national accreditation service,” Sister Richard Joseph said.
Present Standards High
She pointed out that present standards require a school of nursing to be connected with a hospital serving a daily average of 50 surgical patients, 25 medical patients, 25 pediatric patients and 25 obstetrical patients. The daily averages at St. Joseph’s hospital during 1951 were 26.2 surgical patients (minus 23.8 of the required number); 30 medical patients (five more than required); 14.5 pediatric patients (minus 10.5) and 11.4 obstetrical patients (minus 13.6).
“With our college gone and a resultant decrease in population, Lewiston cannot keep up with the rising accreditation standards,” Sister Richard Joseph said.
“It’s a question of close or be closed,” she added.
The closure announcement was made to the students at a student body meeting yesterday afternoon. There was little discussion afterward. The halls at the nurses’ home were quiet and the lounge almost empty.
“The students are still stunned,” the director said. “They have no plans as yet, but I am certain most of them will leave the state to attend other nursing schools.”
The Lewiston school is the only nursing school north of Boise in the state of Idaho. With its closure, students from this area must either travel to the seven schools of nursing in the southern part of the state or go out of state for training.
“Since 27 of our 29 students are from the Lewiston area, it seems likely they will go either to Oregon or Washington because those schools are nearer,” Sister Richard Joseph said. “I hope they will continue their nursing and not give it up. Our tuition here is much lower than at most other schools and perhaps some of our students will not be able to afford continuation of training.”
The tuition here is $300 for the three-year course. This sum covers all school expenses, such as tuition, books, housing and food.
16 Are Seniors
Sixteen of the 29 students enrolled at the school are seniors and may remain until September, but 13 are undergraduates and will be immediately affected by the closure.
The director explained that the decision to close was made only after careful and lengthy study and discussion by hospital officials. Two members of the state board of nurse examiners met with school officials here Saturday and on Tuesday the educational committee of the St. Joseph’s medical staff met. Both sessions resulted in the decision to close.
“The closure is a very serious handicap to medical care in this area,” Dr. W. R. Jacobs, president of the hospital medical staff, said yesterday. “I don’t know where we will look for trained nurses now.
“I feel this Is a direct result of the closure of NICE,” he added. “The politicians undoubtedly didn’t realize that care of the sick would be affected by closing NICE.
“Closing of the nursing school has placed a tremendous burden on practicing physicians in this area,” Dr. Jacobs explained. It’s so difficult to ever revive a school like this. The loss is irreparable.”
Mother Esther, superintendent of St. Joseph’s hospital, said the closure was “regrettable.”
“It’s a blow to everyone, but especially to the hospital personnel,” she said. “But with NICE closed and the standards of training continuing to rise we just can’t keep on.”
With the rising trend toward higher training of registered nurses, most will eventually be employed in supervisory or executive positions, Sister Richard Joseph predicted. “Actual bedside care of patients will be left to trained practical nurses.”
At present, there are 16 practical nurses in training at St. Joseph’s hospital. Closure of the school of nursing will permit more practical nurses to train. “I suppose we will be able to train as many as 30 now,” the director said. Their training course is one year.
However, practical nurses cannot live at the nurses’ home, built five years ago at a cost of $187,000. But registered nurses employed at the hospital will continue to live there and the building will also be utilized for other purposes.
Sister Richard Joseph said she will remain in the position she has held since September, 1950. The only faculty member whose position will be discontinued is Mrs. June Hunter, science teacher. Other instructors are Lewiston physicians and registered nurses employed at the hospital.
The students who leave the school will also leave a gap in the hospital nursing staff on which they served while training. “We will employ more registered nurses and subsidiary help,” the director said,” — if we can get them.”
Since its establishment in 1919, the school has graduated 292 registered nurses in addition to the 16 who are seniors this year. Of the 23 registered nurses now employed at the hospital, 17 are graduates of the school. Many other graduates are employed in private duty nursing here and at Lewiston physicians’ offices.
Classroom work before the closure of NICE included the study of anatomy, psychology, arithmetic of drugs, nursing arts, medical and surgical nursing, pharmacology, ethics of nursing, pediatrics, obstetrics, chemistry, mathematics, nutrition, diatherapy, gynecology, eye, ear, nose and throat, microbiology and professional adjustments.
Last capping ceremonies, for freshmen who have completed 24 weeks of training, will be held Feb. 20 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Final graduation will be in May although many of the seniors will continue their studies for an additional four months to complete the course. The school was founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. The first graduation was in 1922.
This story was published in the Feb. 8, 1952, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.