Video doesn’t show staged bodies in Bucha
FALSE CLAIM A video filmed from a moving car in the Ukrainian city of Bucha shows dead bodies moving in the street, including one body “waving” its hand and another rolling over.
THE FACTS: Following Russian troops’ withdrawal from the city, social media users are sharing a low-quality, edited clip that’s being used as propaganda. The original video shows the bodies were not moving, according to a review by The Associated Press and an analysis by an independent expert. Russian troops withdrew from towns around the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv late last month after Moscow said it was focusing its offensive on the country’s east. Ukrainian officials said after the departure the bodies of 410 civilians were discovered, some with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture. Russian government-linked accounts on social media employed a familiar strategy of denial, suggesting the scenes from Yablonska Street in Bucha, a city northwest of the capital, were staged and calling reports of such atrocities a “hoax.” Other social media users and at least one Russian government official seized on a specific video that had been circulating on Telegram and Twitter, falsely claiming it showed one dead body “suddenly” waving its hand and another body seeming to “rise” from its position on the street. But an analysis of a clearer version shows the bodies were not moving. The first body said to be moving is seen to the right side of the vehicle, as the camera is recording through the windshield, which is spotted with dirt, water droplets and other markings. As the car approaches, a white mark appears to move across the body’s torso, which social media users claimed showed its hand waving. In the poor quality version of the video, the clip slows down, zooms in and then plays forwards and in reverse several times to emphasize the speck’s movement over the torso. But the original video shows the white spot is on the windshield and happens to briefly align with the body. In the second part of the clip, the cameraperson films the street from the reflection in the right-hand side-view mirror, showing a body in the street. Social media users falsely claimed the body could be seen standing up. The video is replayed forward and backward in slow motion to emphasize the warped reflection from the side-view mirror and to give a sense of movement. Hany Farid, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, whose work focuses on digital forensics and misinformation, reviewed the video and confirmed that there is no indication either body moved.
Wisconsin school district doesn’t have ‘furry protocol’
FALSE CLAIM The Waunakee Community School District in a suburb of Madison, Wisc., has a “furry protocol” that allows students who identify as “furries” to opt out of speaking in class, sit and lick their paws during gym class and bark and growl in hallways.
THE FACTS: The school district does not have a protocol for students who identify as animals, and it does not allow disruptions at school, according to Superintendent Randy Guttenberg. The baseless rumor that students who dress up as animals are getting special treatment in a Wisconsin school district began circulating widely after a conservative radio host said she’d received an email about the issue last month. Vicki McKenna, who hosts a show on a Madison AM radio station, said on a March 17 podcast that she received an email from a grandparent of students in the Waunakee Community School District saying the students were being told to “normalize” the behavior of classmates who preferred to dress and act like animals. “The Furries can choose whether they want to speak in class or not,” read part of the purported email, shared onscreen in a video version of the podcast hosted by a University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, professor. The email went on to make several other unsubstantiated claims. But the assertions are completely false, according to Guttenberg, who clarified in an email to the AP that “the Waunakee Community School District does not have protocols for Furries, nor do we allow disruptions in our school and classrooms.” McKenna did not respond to an emailed request for comment.
Headline misrepresents a California reproductive health bill
FALSE CLAIM A California bill would allow mothers to kill their babies up to seven days after birth.
THE FACTS: The bill in the California legislature, AB 2223, is being falsely represented. It does not legalize the killing of infants. Social media users made the false claim while sharing a headline that incorrectly suggested the proposed bill would legalize “infanticide.” “California introduces new bill that would allow mothers to kill their babies up to 7 days after birth,” reads the erroneous headline of a story published by the Miami Standard, a conservative website. But that’s not what the legislation would do. The bill eliminates a requirement that a coroner must investigate deaths related to suspected self-induced or criminal abortion. Coroner statements on certificates for a fetal death could not be used to pursue a criminal case against the mother. The bill was introduced by Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, a Democrat representing the East Bay. Its aim is to protect women who end a pregnancy or have a miscarriage from being investigated, persecuted or incarcerated, according to Erin Ivie, a spokesperson for Wicks told The Associated Press. “The bill is specific to pregnancy and pregnancy-related outcomes, and does not decriminalize the ‘murder of babies’ in the weeks after birth,” Ivie said.
A case in which the bill might apply would be if a pregnant woman who exhibited signs of preterm labor could not afford to be on bed rest, Ivie said. While there could be a chance that the delivery results in a stillborn, the bill would ensure the woman couldn’t be prosecuted if that did occur, Ivie explained. “Anti-abortion activists are peddling an absurd and disingenuous argument that this bill is about killing newborns when ironically, the part of the bill they’re pointing to is about protecting and supporting parents experiencing the grief of pregnancy loss,” Wicks added. On April 5, the amended bill passed through the Assembly Judiciary committee and moved to the health committee hearings. !
