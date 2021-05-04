Zoning change for Asotin County Jail denied

The Clarkston Planning Commission voted 3-0 Monday against a zone amendment that would allow the new Asotin County Jail to be built near 14th Street and Port Drive.
The application from Asotin County also got the thumbs-down from Kevin Poole, public works director, during a public hearing that lasted 2½ hours at City Hall. It was the first in-person meeting at Clarkston since the pandemic began, and about 15 people were in attendance, including the Asotin County commissioners.
Poole read a 14-page staff report, saying the proposed zone text change is not consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan, and the change did not follow a “collaborative process between the county and city.”
“The change defies the wishes of Clarkston city residents and deviates from the focus on increasing economic development,” Poole said.
Planning commission members Margo McCroskey, Bob Gilbertson and newcomer David Wilson voted to reject the county’s application at the end of the lengthy session. The advisory group will meet again May 17 to review a fact-finding document, and the zone request will then move to the Clarkston City Council for another hearing and final action.
Asotin County Commissioner Brian Shinn encouraged the planners to consider whether the jail is a good fit on a vacant lot in a heavy industrial zone.
“As a Clarkston and Asotin County resident, I’m here to say I think this is the perfect location for our jail,” Shinn said.
County officials said it will cost less money to build at 1401 Port Drive because the sewer, water and infrastructure are already in place. The other location along Sixth Avenue near the Asotin County Regional Landfill will require expensive excavation and utilities, they said.
Commissioner Chuck Whitman said the county intends to build a 122-bed jail that is capable of expanding to 256 beds in the future. The final bed count will depend on how much it costs to develop the site, he said.
McCroskey said she understands the county wanting to save money, but a jail may not be the best use of property near the river. In addition, the 14th Street site wasn’t presented as a prime location for the jail during public presentations prior to voters approving a public safety sales tax for the $13.7 million project.
Several people, including Port Manager Wanda Keefer, said the waterfront area could be a vibrant neighborhood of restaurants, shops and other tourist attractions. A jail doesn’t fit into any plans for the riverfront, which is the “heart of the community.”
Val Mundell, who served on the jail advisory committee, said 14th Street was one of the first places that was looked at, but it was in a family trust and unavailable at the time. “The best thing for our community is this site, without a doubt,” he said.
Architect Jerry Brotnov, who has helped with designs, said the 14th Street site is appropriate because it’s not on the waterfront and it’s not downtown. It will be a nice building that’s close to police, fire and hospitals. “I think it will have a great influence in that area,” he said.
Asotin County resident Stan Wilson agreed, saying Port Drive is an excellent spot. Residents have been paying taxes to the Port of Clarkston to build infrastructure and the ground in that area is ready to go.
A Clarkston woman asked for more information, in writing, on how the sites were evaluated. She also said it’s important to consider the long-term future of the community and wondered whether low-income residents who live near the site have been given a voice in the process.
In his staff report, Poole said the comprehensive plan must be followed to further the goals of the city. Amending the zoning ordinance for a jail would go against the city’s vision statement, place an undue burden on the city’s emergency medical services and remove 6.4 acres from the property tax rolls.
In addition, Poole read five written comments at the meeting, and four were against building the jail on the 14th Street site. He said another three emails arrived after the Friday deadline and won’t be part of the record.
