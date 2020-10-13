Residents of the neighborhood near the top of Lewiston’s Gun Club Road will have another chance to voice their concerns over a proposed rezone of nearby property from residential to commercial.
Monday night, the Lewiston City Council amended an ordinance to change the designation of the 12 acres just east of the intersection of Gun Club Road and Stewart Avenue to C4, the city’s most permissive commercial zone. The land sits in a residential zone in the Area of City Impact, and it would also be annexed via another ordinance. The council already held a public hearing on the changes, but the amendment means a new public hearing will be required.
That hearing promises to be well-attended. Several residents who opposed the commercial designation at the earlier public hearing did so again during the citizen comment period at Monday’s meeting. And they said now that many more residents know of the proposal, they also want to testify against the change.
“I am blessed to live in my neighborhood,” said Gary Kazda, who emotionally spoke of how he got to know 239 of his neighbors who he got to sign a petition opposing the commercial zone. “This is a neighborhood we need to preserve.”
Coco Umiker, owner of the Clearwater Canyon Cellars winery just south of the property, also said a new public hearing would give councilors the chance to hear much more of the opposing side.
City Planner Joel Plaskon noted that since the initial public hearing, city staff followed council’s direction to ask the property’s owners if they would be receptive to something less than the C4 commercial zone. But Plaskon said while he now has additional information from the owners, he couldn’t introduce it outside of a public hearing. Now that one will be scheduled, he will be able to share the owners’ views.
The property is owned by 4 Renegades LLC, of Moscow, which consists of Dewey Whiting, Wesley Carscallen, Marc Lohman and Jesse Weigley, according to the Idaho Secretary of State business registry. Whiting owns Auto Body Super Centers in Moscow and Lewiston, and residents expressed fears at the earlier public hearing that he wants to build a new shop on the site. But the owners’ engineer testified at that hearing that they haven’t indicated their intentions.
In other business:
City councilors again approved an ordinance to establish a business improvement district in downtown Lewiston, but this time heard from several business owners who opposed the move.
The council previously approved the district, but had to repeal and replace that ordinance to change date of its establishment from Oct. 1 to Jan. 1, and change its lifespan to six years to reflect the delay.
A majority of the property owners who would pay an assessment to fund the district signed on to a petition earlier this year that favored its creation. But it wasn’t clear from testimony Monday night whether the business owners who spoke against the district also owned the property where the businesses are located. The assessment is only for property owners, not business owners.
The district will collect fees that will be put toward a number of projects designed to spur the further revitalization of the city’s historic commercial district. The council passed it unanimously in its earlier form, but Monday Councilor John Bradbury changed his vote after hearing from the business owners, stating he still supported the concept but questioned the timing during the economic hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The council adopted a utility rate study that will act as a guide for future increases in water, wastewater and sanitation rates. In general, the study recommends small, steady increases that will help sustain maintenance, operations and capital costs over the long term, as opposed to sudden large increases in rates.
Bradbury said he didn’t disagree with the methodology or intentions of the study, but argued that it failed to account for the additional costs of things like street repair and subsidization of the Bryden Canyon Golf Course irrigation, two activities he believes are illegal. He voted against adoption of the study, saying those factors have led to inflated rates.
