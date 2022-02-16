The Lewiston-Clarkston YWCA’s annual SOUPport Our Shelters lunch fundraiser is scheduled for Feb. 25.
Tickets cost $25 and include a hand-painted bowl, soup, cookie, bread and a beverage.
The meals will all be delivery or takeout; there won’t be any in-house dining. Those who want their meal delivered must make their purchase by 5 p.m. Friday at ywcaidaho.org/store.
Those interested in the takeout option can order online or in person at the YWCA from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25. The YWCA is at 300 Main St., Lewiston.
The soup, which will be provided by various restaurants in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, will be served in a to-go container. Volunteers will be handling the deliveries.
This is the YWCA’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and helps meet the needs of the organization’s shelter clients and domestic violence programs that are not covered by grants.
Those who have questions or are interested in volunteering can email to tammyw@ywcaidaho.org or call (208) 743-1535.