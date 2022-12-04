Hundreds line 6th Street in downtown Clarkston on Saturday night to take in the holiday spectacle of the 36th annual Lighted Christmas Parade. Various vehicles and floats decked out in holiday lights and decor tossed handfuls of candy to bystanders as the parade made its way through Clarkston.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Dancers from Dantz Dynamix in Lewiston prance in unison Saturday night during the 36th annual Lighted Christmas Parade in downtown Clarkston.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A some spooky from cheerful character extends holiday greetings to the crowd Saturday night during the 36th annual Lighted Christmas Parade in downtown Clarkston.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
The 36th annual Lighted Christmas Parade makes its way down 6th Street in downtown Clarkston on Saturday night.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Cars decked out in holiday lights and decor make their way down 6th Street on Saturday night during the 36th annual Lighted Christmas Parade in downtown Clarkston.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Rebel Gizinski, left, holds is son Bodhi, 2, along side Nikki Evans on Saturday night as the 36th annual Lighted Christmas Parade makes it way through downtown Clarkston.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Disney character Buzz Lightyear waves to the hundreds of people on Saturday night during the 36th annual Lighted Christmas Parade in downtown Clarkston.