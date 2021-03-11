BOISE — Funding for new dormitories at the Idaho Youth Challenge Academy in Pierce passed the Idaho Senate on a unanimous vote Wednesday.
The money was included in an $89 million supplemental budget for the Permanent Building Fund, which finances capital projects across the state. The legislation is part of Gov. Brad Little’s “Building Idaho’s Future” proposal. It passed the Senate 34-0, after previously passing the House 57-9.
The appropriation includes $7.4 million for the Youth Challenge barracks. They’ll replace the modular trailers that are currently being used as living quarters and allow the program to increase its capacity from 155 students to 180 per 22-week term.
The supplemental budget also provides $3 million to replace aging facilities at the University of Idaho’s agricultural research center in Parma. That will be matched by $3 million in private contributions from industry partners.
In addition, UI will receive $700,000 for two greenhouses to expand seedling production.