Your cat might be indifferent, but at least it’s not a snake

Cat owners may feel vindicated (or not) by recent findings that cats are as strongly bonded to their human caretakers as dogs or infants.
The study involved leaving cats in an unfamiliar room for two minutes and then observing a cat’s behavior when its human returned. In some cases the cat seemed to display relief or delight to be reunited with its human. In other instances, the cat avoided or clung to the human, indicating to the researcher that the cat felt insecure about having been left alone.
This does not mean, the researchers said, that the cat doesn’t like its human, only that it considered the human to be somewhat of a flake.
While these tests are interesting, I think they say more about humans than about cats. Cats are fickle, and anybody who gets a cat for a pet ought to know that in advance. Cats may act like they like you, but it’s all about the Friskies. We don’t need an expensive scientific study to tell us that.
Which is why dogs have always been more popular than cats. With dogs there is no question they like you. They adore you, and while food may be part of the transaction, dogs will stick with you through thick and thin, hungry or not.
People who need to be reassured they are loved are better off going with a dog than a cat, who may take its time to decide and may never fully commit.
What I’ve never been able to understand, though, are people who go for other strange creatures as pets. Animals that you wouldn’t think anybody would expect mutuality from, such as a snake.
I have known people who have owned snakes, and it seems that the big thrill there is observational. It’s interesting to watch a snake’s behavior, and you can probably learn a lot of things from a snake. But even though they may wrap themselves around your neck, a person would be foolish to interpret that as affection.
Not long ago I walked into a store, and a stack of rodent traps and mouse poison was topped by a black life-size rat. A little startling, and I told the clerk I didn’t think it was such a good idea to have a rat meet your eye the moment you walked into the store.
She kindly moved it to another location but explained to me that she loves rats and didn’t think about how other people might view them. Her son has had them as pets and, according to her, rats are very cuddly. And she made a motion indicating that the rats had snuggled up under her neck.
Snakes and rats are two creatures I can’t imagine ever wanting to own as a pet. But I have to say, considering how frantic cat and dog owners are about their pets’ emotional states and whether or not they like them, people who own rodents and reptiles must be pretty secure about themselves.
