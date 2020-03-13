Young biologists

Clarkston High School biology students (from left) Nathan Yoder, Rachel Hoffman, LaRae Morrow and Matti Betts examine the internal organs of a steelhead. The dissection was part of a continuing study unit in Steve Kirking’s class on salmon biology.

 Barry Kough/Tribune

