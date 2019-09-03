Bella Klapprich, queen of this year’s Lewiston Roundup, said you can see the changes this past year have made in the royalty team just by comparing pictures of them from the start of their reigning year to now.
“We pretty much start with the roundup as babies and work our way to where we are now,” said 18-year-old Klapprich.
“They (the roundup staff) raise us, pretty much, and change us. Every year we take a picture of the roundup royalty at the beginning, and you look like a baby. And throughout the year, they teach you how to speak, they teach you etiquette and how to be polite and precise, and you learn as you go. At the end of the reign you take a picture with the new royalty, and you look so much different. You look poised and professional. You look cool.”
Klapprich, who grew up in Grangeville, said she has been preparing for this year all her life. Her aunt, Kami Fogelman, who was the Roundup queen in 2004, began teaching Klapprich to ride horses when she was 3 years old.
In 2014, Klapprich was the Grangeville Border Days Triple Bar Drill Team queen, followed the next year by serving as the Riggins Rodeo queen; the White Bird rodeo queen in 2016 and the Border Days princess in 2018.
Klapprich and the two princesses, Lyvia Jackson and Amie Greenfield, will be front and center this week as they go through their final duties representing the rodeo. Beginning today, the royalty team will be hazing cattle for the slack performances and helping out wherever they’re needed.
“On Wednesday it is Xtreme Bulls, and we will just be there and supporting everything like we do,” Klapprich said.
On Thursday, the girls will be doing their first bust out, which is a wall run around the perimeter of the rodeo arena, welcoming the audience with their signature entry and wave.
Friday is Tough Enough to Wear Pink day, and the team will be part of the Chicks and Chaps ceremony.
“It’s where they come into the arena and let balloons off and honor people who have had breast cancer or to honor people who have lost a family member to cancer,” Klapprich said.
Saturday is the royalty team’s final performance. It begins with the Roundup parade in the morning followed by a visiting royalty luncheon. During the rodeo, the girls will do their final bust out joined by members of visiting rodeo royalty and the newly crowned 2020 roundup royalty.
It’s been a whirlwind year, she said, visiting many other rodeos and community events. After she catches her breath, Klapprich, a 2019 graduate of Grangeville High School, will be entering Walla Walla Community College to study nursing.
The past year, she said, is one that will remain in her heart the rest of her life.
“What I would remember most (about representing the roundup this year) is the people you meet and the relationships you have that you do roundup with. They are like your sisters; you do everything together all year long, and that brings you together. And you meet all kinds of people, and those bonds and the people will never break. They will always be there for you. It’s an incredible experience.”
Lewiston Roundup
Tickets
Where: Little Red Barn in the North 40 parking lot, 2981 Thain Grade, Lewiston.
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Online: www.lewistonroundup.com
Performances
What: Xtreme Bulls, Wednesday; family night, Thursday; Tough Enough to Wear Pink, Friday; final performance, Saturday.
Where: Lewiston Roundup Grounds, 2100 Tammany Creek Road, Lewiston.
When: Gates open at 4:59 p.m.; performances begin at 6:59 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Parade
Where: Downtown Lewiston.
When: 9:59 a.m. Saturday.