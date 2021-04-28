This year’s winner of the Don Poe Community Spirit Award says raising his own four children gave him insight into how critical it is for youths to have strong support and a healthy environment.
Ted Zmak, 61, will be presented with the award at the 14th annual Breakfast for Kids event Thursday, which is organized by the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley.
Zmak, owner of Perfection Tire in Lewiston, said raising his three daughters and son helped him appreciate “the development of our youth, and that’s our future.”
“My middle daughter worked at the Boys and Girls Club in Sacramento (Calif.), and there was a chain-link fence around it and the club was on lockdown once a week because of shootings. And it makes you realize how important it is to be good parents to our kids,” Zmak said.
“The quality of life for kids is not what it used to be.”
Zmak and his family moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 1984. He started out doing work on passenger, truck and farm tires and worked his way to management, and now is the owner of Perfection Tire in Lewiston.
Although his professional life is busy, Zmak has always made time for community service, including the Boys and Girls Clubs, the Jackson Baldwin Foundation, the Lewiston Groundwater advisory committee, the Fish and Game advisory committee, and the Lewis-Clark State College Auto Mechanic committee. Zmak also bids on livestock at local auctions and gives the animals back to the youngsters who participate in 4-H.
Zmak has held classes at the Boys and Girls Clubs to teach the staff how to put chains on the bus tires during inclement weather and also teaches a business class at the college.
“You just make time,” Zmak said of his many activities. “My philosophy is, what you take out of the community, you need to put back in. If people help us out, we help them out.”
The keynote speaker for the event will be 1980 gold medal Olympian Jim Craig, best known as the backbone of the 1980 Olympic Gold Medal hockey team whose “Miracle in Ice” win was voted by Sports Illustrated as the greatest moment in sports history in the 20th century.
Olivia Baker, who was recently named the Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year, will also speak.
In-person seats for the 8 a.m. event are sold out, but it will be livestreamed on Zoom through a limited number of virtual links. Anyone seeking more information about the event may contact the Boys and Girls Clubs at (208) 746-2301.
All costs for the breakfast are underwritten by Wells Fargo, CCI/Speer and Regence BlueShield of Idaho.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley serve more than 3,600 children and youth in a variety of programs. There are clubs in Lewiston and Clarkston, and these sites are open more than 300 days a year. Funds raised at the breakfast provide operating support, as well as membership and program scholarships for youngsters in need.
