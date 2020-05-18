Editor’s Note: This story originally ran in the May 20, 1980, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
All forms of transportation into and out of the Lewiston-Clarkston and Palouse areas all but ground to a halt Monday, when volcanic ash reduced visibility and posed serious threats to plane, locomotive and automotive engines.
The pervasive dust and the resultant slowdown of business and industry produced a widespread economic impact.
Hughes Airwest canceled all flights into and out of Lewiston as well as Spokane, Pasco, Yakima and Kalispell, until atmospheric conditions improve substantially.
Cascade Airways canceled all except its flights between Lewiston and Boise. All flights at Pullman-Moscow Airport were canceled.
Greyhound Bus Lines closed its stations at Lewiston, Pullman and Moscow, with the Lewiston station reopening only between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. for Northwest Stage Lines’ Boise-to-Lewiston run.
Camas Prairie Railroad operated on a reduced schedule, dispatching trains only to Jaype and Kamiah Monday. And J.H. Harwood, CPRR manager, said he didn’t expect the usual train out of Spokane Monday night either, all because of dust problems.
“Fuel filters on the locomotives plug up, and they starve for fuel,” he explained. “They can’t operate without filters. If we eliminated the filters the dust would go right into the engines, and that would ruin them fast,” he said.
CPRR does plan to operate its twice-weekly run to Grange-ville today, Harwood added.
Hughes Airwest canceled flights after encountering damage Sunday to DC9 jet engines, windshields and other parts of the plane from the gritty pumice dust.
With a DC9 jet plane traveling at speeds faster than 500 miles an hour, the sharp dust particles can have the effect of a sand blasting machine, Clyde F. Martin, Lewiston airport manager, commented.
Martin said although many airline flights have been canceled, agricultural spray planes and some private aircraft have continued to operate.
Peg Haas, Cascade Airways manager at Lewiston, said the Spokane-based commuter airline plans to resume normal service at Lewiston today unless further Mount St. Helens eruptions cause additional problems.
The volcanic dust caused a change in plans for the Idaho Transportation Board.
The three-member board, with Carl C. Moore of Lewiston as chairman, began a tour of U.S. Highway 12 from Lewiston east to the Montana line at 7 Monday morning.
But with the volcanic ash moving east, Montana closed U.S. 12 between the Montana-Idaho border and Missoula and Interstate Highway 90 from Missoula west.
The Idaho Transportation Board, which had planned to travel to Missoula, then west over I-90 to Coeur d’Alene to spend Monday night, switched plans and moved south on U.S. Highway 93 to Salmon, where highway officials were scheduled to spend the night.
James Clayton, Lewiston district highway engineer for the Idaho Transportation Department, who accompanied the board to Lolo Pass, said the board may reschedule a northern Idaho tour at a later date.
The highway official urged other motorists to stay off highways north of the Clearwater River Valley because of difficult travel conditions, particularly in the Moscow, Troy and Elk River areas.
Clayton noted accidents have occurred in the Coeur d’Alene area and added that swirling dust on roadways “is nothing to fool with. If you can stay home, you’re better off.”
Staying home was what the majority of shoppers were doing in the Quad Cities area.
Retail store clerks and supermarket checkers reported business volume varied from “a little slow” to “very slow,” with emphasis on the “very.”
Most grocery stores in the area, which are served almost entirely out of Spokane, still had adequate supplies of milk and fresh vegetables near the end of the day Monday, and store managers emphasized there is no need for panic buying.
Although a spokesman for one store said the store could run out of fresh milk if more doesn’t arrive today, others said they expect deliveries to resume before they run short.
Despite severe dust conditions, the Lewiston Morning Tribune has been able to cope with almost all circulation and distribution problems.
But Circulation Manager Jim Ries said a delivery vehicle taking papers into the St. Maries area, where the Tribune is expanding its circulation, encountered up to six inches of ash at Plummer and used up three changes of air filters on that 220-mile round trip.
Meanwhile, neither the Spokane Spokesman-Review nor the Spokane Chronicle were able to deliver Monday morning and afternoon papers outside the Spokane area.
The Chronicle’s afternoon edition was placed in street boxes, and bundles were dropped on street corners — along with surgical masks — for those carriers who chose to brave the dust.
Dust problems in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley also caused a temporary suspension of some work on the new Lewiston-Clarkston bridge across the Snake River.
Guy F. Atkinson of South San Francisco, holder of the main contract, decided to suspend work on the trestles — temporary bridges that will extend 250 feet out into the river on either side, leaving a 600-foot gap in the middle.
But a sub-contractor, Steelman-Duff of Clarkston, decided to continue earth work on the bridge abutment on the Clarkston side.
The new four-lane bridge is slightly more than 10 percent complete.
Potlatch Corp. closed its plants Monday at Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls, St. Maries, Santa and Potlatch, Idaho. Plants continued to operate at Kamiah, Jaype and Lewiston, but all logging activities throughout northern Idaho were suspended.
John Barclay, a Potlatch spokesman, said plants at Kamiah and Jaype, near Pierce, probably will remain open “as long as vital machinery, especially chip trucks, can continue to operate.”
At Lewiston, some oil-fired boilers were converted to natural gas to lessen air pollution.
Generally, Potlatch’s Lewiston plant wasn’t having a significant effect on the Lewiston-Clarkston air quality, Barclay said, “as long as air movement continues to come from the west, pushing Potlatch emissions up the Clearwater River Valley.”
At St. Maries, Potlatch had planned to add 25 to the workforce Monday, bringing the St. Maries plant back to normal operation. That now won’t happen until air quality improves, Barclay said.
In addition, Potlatch will bring another 25 employees of its Lewiston plywood plant back to work next Tuesday as that plant resumes normal operations. The Jaype plywood plant resumed normal shifts last week.
When the Lewiston plywood plant goes into full operation again next week, all three of Potlatch’s plywood plants will be operating as they do in normal economic conditions.
