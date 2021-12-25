Yes, Virginia, it could be a white Christmas

People dreaming of a white Christmas are likely to get their wish as snow showers are expected to begin today and build momentum throughout the weekend.
Valerie Thaler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Spokane, said Friday the technical definition of a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground at 4 a.m. on Christmas Day.
“We are expecting snow showers throughout the weekend starting (Friday),” Thaler said. “Those will be moderate to heavy snow showers, so they could honestly occur anywhere in our area.”
Thaler said such storms are “notoriously hard to predict. They’re kind of like summer thunderstorms where they pop up anywhere. So the snow showers will be similar, but, of course, we’re not expecting thunder or rain.”
The weather service is forecasting patchy, freezing fog in the Lewiston-Clarkston valley before 7 a.m. this morning and partly sunny with a high near 37 degrees. By evening, that will change to a 30 percent chance of snow with a low around 26 degrees.
On the Camas Prairie at Grangeville, a 30 percent chance of snow is likely during the day with a high temperature near 32 degrees. Folks in the Moscow-Pullman area also will see a 30 percent chance of snow during the day with a high temperature near 30 degrees.
But that’s only the beginning of a weather pattern into next week that might make even Frosty the Snowman shiver.
“We’re going to have really cold snow and an air mass come down from Canada and bring really cold temperatures throughout the atmosphere,” Thaler said.
“This is a rare Arctic air mass outbreak. We’re forecasting the coldest temperatures in 10 years. We’re not expecting any records but we’re expecting the coldest temperatures in recent memory. It’s going to be really cold.”
Thaler said that the air mass had already begun to hover over the area by Friday afternoon. It is an unstable weather pattern that will likely produce heavier snows through the end of the weekend and into early Monday.
“The cold air mass is going to stay over the region through next week and we’re expecting really cold temperatures into next week and through the middle of the week,” Thaler said.
Although the regional temperatures this weekend are right around normal, snowfall in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley through northern Idaho is below normal. So far this year, Lewiston has recorded only a trace of snow; normal snowfall for December is 3 inches, Thaler said.
At Spokane the official measurement so far is 11 inches of snow, which is 5 inches below normal.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is continuing to rank north central Idaho and southeastern Washington in the extreme drought category. Those rankings are updated monthly.
“We’re below normal for snowfall right now,” Thaler said. “At least in the lowlands. The mountains are doing quite well.”
The record low temperature in Lewiston on Christmas Day was minus 6 degrees in 1924. The record high was 59 degrees in 1980.
The normal value for Christmas is a low around 29 degrees and a high of 40 degrees.
Winter storm warnings and winter driving conditions in the higher elevations throughout northern Idaho, eastern Washington and western Montana were issued Friday by the Idaho Transportation Department. Anyone wishing more travel information may contact the department’s road report at 511.idaho.gov.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.