This story originally was published on March 15, 2017.
The Lewiston School District’s high school bond proposal captured 75 percent voter approval Tuesday, and Lewiston School Board President Brad Rice had three words to sum up his response.
“Thank you, Lewiston,” Rice said as he accepted congratulations from board members, administrators, teachers and community volunteers.
Out of 11,475 votes counted Tuesday, 8,659 were in favor of a $59.8 million bond for building a new high school in the Lewiston Orchards. There were 2,816 votes against the measure.
That represented about 66 percent voter turnout in an election that has been almost 3½ years in coming.
Attempts to pass a $52 million bond for a proposal at the same site off Warner Avenue earned 61.8 percent and 51.6 percent majorities in 2010 and 2011. A $34.8 million bond attempt received just 46.3 percent in 2004.
School bond measures in Idaho require a 66.67 percent supermajority to pass.
The path to Tuesday’s election began in September 2013, when the Lewiston School Board passed a resolution calling for a ninth through 12th grade high school. Freshmen currently attend the school district’s two junior highs.
Tears filled Superintendent Bob Donaldson’s eyes Tuesday night as he embraced Lewis-Clark State College President Tony Fernandez at a post-election party in Lewiston’s Towne Square.
Donaldson and Fernandez have promoted the idea of side-by-side career and technical education centers to expand technical education in Lewiston — and possibly regionally.
The college is on track to get $10 million in funding for its $20 million project from this year’s Legislature.
Marvin Dugger opposed the bond effort in 2011. This time around, he was celebrating with bond proponents.
“This is a great day for Lewiston,” Dugger said. “This is a great day for our region.”
He supported this proposal in large part because the career and technical education center was included in the design.
“We’re going to have a world-class learning center in Lewiston, Idaho,” Dugger said. “It’s going to bring in industry.”
Bond campaign Co-Chairman Darin Ball praised the efforts of more than 300 volunteers who organized the Yes LHS campaign, which included information fairs, more than 50 in-home “cottage meetings,” door-to-door appeals, signs, advertisements and about 4,000 Election Day phone calls.
The committee — co-chaired by Lewiston Tribune Editor and Publisher Nathan Alford — had been promoting Tuesday’s ballot measure since around the first of the year, in the face of vocal criticism from opponents.
Taxpayers Against Unfair Taxation leader David Estes spoke against the proposal during a public hearing at the Red Lion Hotel in April, telling proponents and the board “You’re not going to get the new high school. That’s the bottom line to it.”
Organized opposition from TAUT emerged in the weeks leading up to the vote, with signs and advertisements increasing in number as Election Day approached.
Ball said the process the Lewiston School Board and school district administrators undertook in developing the bond proposal made it appealing to voters.
“It was a very measured effort,” he said.
The district hired Leatham Krohn Van Ocker Architects, of Boise, and RGU Architecture and Planning, of Lewiston, in April to provide estimates on both renovating the existing campus and building a new one.
When those estimates came back at $59.8 million for building new and $94.6 million to renovate, the board unanimously chose to pursue building a new school.
Assistant Superintendent Lance Hansen looked on as the celebration geared up Tuesday evening.
“So many people worked on this,” Hansen said. “It’s unbelievable.”
