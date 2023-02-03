Clarkston residents should be prepared to see red and black “Yes CHS” T-shirts and signs as the campaign to build a new high school kicks off.

More than 100 people filled the room that was standing-room only Thursday night at the Holiday Inn in Clarkston to begin the “Yes CHS” campaign for a $79.4 million bond to complete the plans for the Clarkston High School. Tables were set up with information about pledges and selling “Yes CHS” T-shirt to raise money for the campaign. The CHS Jazz Band was also performing before and after presentations.

