Clarkston residents should be prepared to see red and black “Yes CHS” T-shirts and signs as the campaign to build a new high school kicks off.
More than 100 people filled the room that was standing-room only Thursday night at the Holiday Inn in Clarkston to begin the “Yes CHS” campaign for a $79.4 million bond to complete the plans for the Clarkston High School. Tables were set up with information about pledges and selling “Yes CHS” T-shirt to raise money for the campaign. The CHS Jazz Band was also performing before and after presentations.
Dan Hally and Courtney Kramer, co-chairpersons of the “Yes CHS” campaign, spoke to the crowd as people shared plans for the campaign and the proposed facility.
Kramer acknowledged that it wasn’t the first time there was an effort to build a new high school for the district and said that some might remember the “sting” of when those past efforts failed. However, this campaign built upon those previous attempts and has a more focused approach with helping people understand why the district is asking the community for a new high school.
“This time, it’s gonna pass,” Hally said to cheers and applause.
The presentation also went over some of the important dates for the bond initiative. First, Feb. 13 is when the Clarkston School Board will take action to decide to place the bond on the ballot. On Feb. 24, an informational flyer will be sent in the mail to voters. The district will also have informational meetings March 7, 21 and 28, with the times and locations to be determined. On April 8, the ballots will be mailed and then the election will take place April 25.
Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton also went over the plans for the facility, which can be found at yeschs.com. The plans include additional parking and drop-off parking for students. There will also be more community space for students inside the building, with fewer entrances as all the buildings will be interconnected in the interior of the building. The community will have access to use the facility for events.
The current auditorium and T building will become part of the new structure, with the exterior walls of the auditorium becoming the interior walls of the high school. Knowlton emphasized that the auditorium and the T building will remain and the new structure will be built around it in phases so learning isn’t disrupted for students. The athletic facilities will also stay on-site.
There will be science labs, modern classrooms and areas for students to socialize and eat, including an outdoor courtyard. Some of the labs for the career technical education wing of the facility will have garage doors so students can bring in bigger projects.
Windows in the hallways and classroom will allow for natural light. Some of the interior designs also feature murals of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and the color scheme will match the school’s red and black colors. The roof will also be slanted to account for wet weather.
Knowlton said the district has plans for maintenance of not only the high school, but of all district facilities. There is a nine-year plan that incorporates upgrades into the district’s budget so taxpayers won’t have to pay for those costs.
Clarkston High School principal Doug LaMunyan, who was still sporting his Golden Throne haircut with “CHS” shaved into the back of his head, shared the education plan for the high school that will be improved with the new facility.
He said when students go to school at CHS, he wants them to be thinking of their future, whether that’s going on to higher education to earn a degree or going to a trade school to learn a vocation.
To help with those decisions, the school will have different career workforce academies categorized into health, science and arts.
LaMunyan is also hoping to get local businesses to provide internships and apprenticeships so students can decide if that’s a career path for them, and gain workforce experience at the high school.
“And it could, in my mind, solve some employment issues,” LaMunyan said, referring to employment shortages.
Those are reasons Hally said it’s important to share the vision for the high school with those who don’t have kids in the district. He said the retirement and senior citizen age is growing. For those who are planning on retiring in the area, they will need people to work in the health care industry or areas like plumbing and heating and air conditioning to repair basic housing needs. The proposed new high school could provide education and training to keep people who work in those fields in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and prevent a future labor shortage.
“It’s important everyone supports this, or our community will die on the vine,” he said.
How the workforce needs factor into the new high school is by providing space for more classes like firefighting, EMT classes and a CNA program, LaMunyan explained. The CNA program would also partner with Walla Walla Community College and Tri-State Memorial Hospital, and students who finish the program could sign a contract with Tri-State and have their program fees paid for — this news received applause from the crowd.
Not only is LaMunyan hoping a new high school can improve the education of the students who attend, but also create a positive culture and a facility the students can be proud of.
“We make it a home,” LaMunyan said, and if that happens it will be taken care of by the students. “No one desecrates their home.”
Rhett Roberts, who is handling voter engagement for the campaign, explained the campaign process to those in attendance, which is focused on “relationship selling.” Instead of going door-to-door, supporters will talk with people they already know to have them pledge to vote yes for the bond.
“It stems from our sense of community,” she said. “Our community is based on relationships.”
Roberts encouraged people to check their voter status and make sure their information is up to date. Hally said that in the past, the campaign didn’t take the time to engage with voters so they understood the “why” of the bond or ensure they followed through with their vote.
Roberts said as long as everyone does their part, he’s confident the bond will pass.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.
More online
More information the campaign can be found at yeschs.com and csdk12.org.
Voter information can be found at voter.votewa.gov/WhereToVote.aspx.