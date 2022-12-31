The National Agricultural Statistics Service released its year-end summary of agriculture production in Idaho and Washington on Friday.
Totals show that the 2022 production season was a vast improvement for wheat farmers over the dismal returns of the drought the year before. Whitman County continues to lead the Northwest in wheat and barley production with nearly 32 million bushels of winter wheat this year and a yield of 86 bushels an acre. That’s an increase of about 60% from Whitman County’s harvest in 2021.
Garfield County farmers harvested 62,400 acres of winter wheat this year with an average yield of 84.8 bushels per acre. Last year Garfield County harvested 60,600 acres of winter wheat with a yield of 50.5 bushels per acre.
Winter wheat statistics were not available for Asotin County.
In Idaho, Nez Perce County harvested 79,000 acres of winter wheat this year with an average yield of 79.5 bushels per acre. Last year, those numbers were 72,500 acres harvested with an average yield of 53.8 bushels per acre.
Lewis County had 65,000 acres harvested in 2022 with an average yield of 67.8 bushels per acre. Last year’s harvest was 61,600 acres and 41.6 bushels per acre.
Latah County harvested 9,600 acres of winter wheat this year with an average yield of 67.8 bushels per acre. Data was not available for Latah County in 2021.
In Idaho County, farmers cut 61,800 acres of winter wheat this year with an average yield of 77.2 bushels per acre. In 2021, there were 56,500 acres harvested with an average yield of 44.9 bushels per acre.
Prices received for commodities included $8.49 per bushel for all classes of wheat in Idaho in November 2022, up from $7.54 per bushel in November 2021.
Washington farmers received $8.42 per bushel for all classes of winter wheat in November 2022. In 2021, winter wheat fetched $8.68 per bushel.
Barley producers in Idaho received $7.26 per bushel in November 2022 compared to $5.35 per bushel in November 2021. In Washington, barley farmers received $7.03 per bushel this November and $5.54 per bushel a year ago.
Hay prices in Idaho for all varieties were $257 per ton in November 2022. In November 2021 hay sold for $218 per ton. Washington hay growers received $312 per ton this year, up from $236 per ton in 2021.