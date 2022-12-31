The National Agricultural Statistics Service released its year-end summary of agriculture production in Idaho and Washington on Friday.

Totals show that the 2022 production season was a vast improvement for wheat farmers over the dismal returns of the drought the year before. Whitman County continues to lead the Northwest in wheat and barley production with nearly 32 million bushels of winter wheat this year and a yield of 86 bushels an acre. That’s an increase of about 60% from Whitman County’s harvest in 2021.

