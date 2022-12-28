Ybarra goes from Idaho education superintendent to kindergarten teacher

Sherri Ybarra, superintendent of public instruction, talks live on a cellphone interview while attending the Republican election night party Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at the Riverside Hotel in Garden City. doswald@idahostatesman.com
Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra has announced her next move after eight years of service.
Ybarra announced at a State Department of Education Christmas party Thursday that she would take a position as an elementary school teacher in Mountain Home. Ybarra lost to Debbie Critchfield in the Republican primary election in May. Critchfield went on to win November’s general election.
“Trying to choose my new chapter, I looked at a number of job offers in Idaho and beyond,” Ybarra said in a news release. “In my heart, I realized that what feels right at this point is to go back to my natural habitat and the place that started me on my professional journey — the classroom.”
Ybarra leaves her post Monday and starts next Wednesday as a kindergarten teacher at Stephensen Elementary School on Mountain Home Air Force Base.
Ybarra spent two decades in the Mountain Home School District as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and federal programs director before being elected as Idaho’s 25th superintendent of public instruction in 2014. She took office in 2015 and won reelection in 2018.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ybarra filled in as a substitute teacher, according to the news release.
“When I filled in ... for schools hit hard by the pandemic,” Ybarra said, “it reminded me how much I loved that daily contact with kids, helping them grow as students and individuals.”
Ybarra lives in Mountain Home with her husband, and her son is set to graduate soon from the University of Idaho and will join the military.
“My term in office ends in the middle of the year, so it makes sense to go home and do what I love,” she said. “And I really look forward to working on the Air Force base with children who share the special pride and challenges of having parents who serve our nation.”