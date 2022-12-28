Ybarra goes from Idaho education superintendent to kindergarten teacher

Sherri Ybarra, superintendent of public instruction, talks live on a cellphone interview while attending the Republican election night party Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at the Riverside Hotel in Garden City. doswald@idahostatesman.com

 Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman

Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra has announced her next move after eight years of service.

Ybarra announced at a State Department of Education Christmas party Thursday that she would take a position as an elementary school teacher in Mountain Home. Ybarra lost to Debbie Critchfield in the Republican primary election in May. Critchfield went on to win November’s general election.

