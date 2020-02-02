YAKIMA — The Yakima School District canceled a student exchange trip to China because of growing concern over the novel coronavirus outbreak.
A group of eight students, two teachers and two administrators were due to travel to Macao, China, in mid-February in order to experience the culture and the Hou Kong Schools system. The Yakima teachers were expected to observe and co-teach in high school classrooms there.
The trip was canceled Jan. 23 as the novel coronavirus, first reported in Wuhan, China, in late December, continued to spread both locally and overseas, said Yakima School District communications director Kirsten Fitterer.
Macao is an autonomous region on the south coast of China near Hong Kong. It is nearly 600 miles south of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak.
The cancellation was at the suggestion of Hou Kong Schools, which had extended a school break for Chinese New Year in light of the rapidly spreading virus, Fitterer said. Yakima administrators had not yet bought airline tickets for the trip.
The exchange was part of a pilot program in which students from Hou Kong Schools visited Yakima schools and stayed with the families of students in December. Students who hosted Chinese students in Yakima were expected to stay with the families of the students they had hosted for a week.
“The parents of the (Yakima) students were disappointed, but understood (the decision), and some expressed that they were thankful that the trip was not going to take place,” Fitterer said. “At the time the decision was made, there wasn’t as much information as there is now, but we were anticipating that it could get much worse, and it has. So we’re happy about the decision that was made by Hou Kong Schools.”
Fitterer said she had not received updates from Hou Kong Schools since the trip had been canceled and did not know if they had been further affected by the virus. She said Yakima schools hope to reschedule the trip later, once it is advisable to travel to Macao again.
On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the respiratory virus a public health emergency of international concern. The status is declared “if an event poses a public health threat to other nations through the spread of disease and potentially requires a coordinated international response,” according to the Centers for Disease Control.
A Central Washington University student in Ellensburg is in voluntary isolation and is being tested for coronavirus. The student had traveled internationally before returning to campus and becoming ill.