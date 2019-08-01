YAKIMA — Yakima School District officials say next year’s budget puts a priority on keeping classroom teachers, though they’ll need to pull about $15 million from reserves to balance it.
Associate Superintendent Scott Izutsu, who oversees district finances, told the Yakima Herald-Republic the district has “enough money each month to pay the bills,” but added the district has work to do to keep budgets in line in future years.
The Yakima School Board unanimously approved a budget Tuesday with about $235.6 million in revenue, and $249.9 million in expenditures. District officials said the plan is to use about $15 million in reserves to put the district at a $10 million ending fund balance, roughly 4.2 percent of the annual budget.
The following year, the district would go into the red if spending remains consistent.
Board members expressed concern over the waning reserve funds.
“It is troubling to me that we are this low,” Martha Rice said. “It makes me kind of nervous.”
If budgeting continued in this direction, she said, education services in the district and throughout the state would “screech to a halt” after this coming school year.
A budget surplus of 5 percent is considered sufficient by the Washington Education Association. Legislators unsuccessfully attempted to create an 8 percent minimum for end fund balances this past legislative session.
The $15 million imbalance is significantly higher than the $1.1 million excess of expenditures in the $235 million 2018-19 budget. Contributing factors include salaries and benefits exceeding state allocations, declining student enrollment, increases to legal costs in the district, a cut to funding based on K-3 student-teacher ratios and changes to state and local funding, according to the district.
No teachers have lost jobs, but there have been reassignments because of declining elementary enrollment and positions lost from retirements and resignations.
Superintendent Trevor Greene said salary raises during negotiations in the past year led to minimal retirements, which “certainly helped our retention.”
Districtwide, there are roughly 30 fewer full-time equivalency Yakima Education Association positions budgeted for this coming school year than last year. This reduction comes as enrollment has been on a gradual decline since the beginning of the 2016 school year. There were 16,163 students then, compared to 15,962 expected in the coming school year.
Part of the budget gap is because of changes in state funding that capped local levy income at $1.50 per $1,000 of property value as part of a “McCleary fix” last year to address a court order on an imbalance in state funding of basic education, instead contributing more to districts at the state level. The cap was then lifted to $2.50 per $1,000 in property value for most districts this legislative session.
But increased funds for districts like Yakima, which originally approved a $3.05 tax per $1,000 in property value, cannot be collected immediately.
In light of that, many districts across the state are facing budget gaps.
In the Spokane School District, which is roughly twice the size of Yakima with 30,000 students, 325 layoff notices came earlier this year.
So far, Yakima has avoided the same fate.
But Greene said the district will have to make hard decisions to be solvent in coming years.
On Monday, the district severed its relationship with food services provider Sodexo in an effort to reduce costs through in-house food services, for example. The district is facing a $1.1 million deficit in this area alone.
“We have to make changes,” he said. “We’re OK with what we have as far as the situation that we find ourselves in now, but next year we’re probably having a different conversation.”
Some changes already underway include more efficient central office staffing, Greene said. The district decided not to hire a deputy superintendent when Cece Mahre resigned in June to work for a curriculum development organization. Greene is absorbing some of her responsibilities.
Still, the district has budgeted for 31 director positions, compared to 28 last year.