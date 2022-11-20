YAKIMA — A Yakima man previously sentenced to time served in a 2019 homicide has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge.

Clyde Isaac Kelly, 22, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court as part of a plea agreement. In return, prosecutors will recommend a prison sentence of at least one year and no longer than 21 months, according to court documents.

