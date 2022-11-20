YAKIMA — A Yakima man previously sentenced to time served in a 2019 homicide has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge.
Clyde Isaac Kelly, 22, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in U.S. District Court as part of a plea agreement. In return, prosecutors will recommend a prison sentence of at least one year and no longer than 21 months, according to court documents.
The court, however, is not bound by the agreement and can impose a sentence based on federal sentencing guidelines. The maximum federal sentence for illegally possessing a firearm is 10 years in prison.
Kelly was originally charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in Yakima County Superior Court, but that charge was dismissed without prejudice when Kelly was indicted on the federal firearms charge. That move allows state prosecutors to refile the charge if necessary.
Kelly is expected to be sentenced in February.
His current charge stems from an April 27 incident at his home. Kelly’s father told police that his son had recently gotten out of jail and had a firearm, according to court documents.
When officers arrived at the house, they called Kelly’s father, who said he had the gun, and brought out the lower half of a pistol, according to court documents, and said his son still had the slide, barrel and magazine, the documents said.
The elder Kelly came out with the lower part of a pistol, court documents said, while Kelly, carrying the remaining parts of the gun, surrendered to police without incident shortly afterward.
Family members said Kelly had the gun for three days and had “pointed it all over the place,” court documents said.
As a convicted felon, Kelly is barred from possessing firearms or ammunition.
Kelly entered an Alford plea to second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of 27-year-old Manuel Morrell Pantaleon, who was killed in an alley in the 400 block of South Ninth Street on Dec. 14, 2019. He was originally charged with second-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
The Alford plea allows Kelly to maintain his innocence in Pantaleon’s death while admitting that prosecutors had enough evidence to convince a jury he was guilty.
He was sentenced to 25 months in prison — and credited for the 25 months he was jailed while awaiting trial.
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said at the time that pandemic-related delays and uncooperative witnesses led to the plea deal.