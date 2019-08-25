YAKIMA — Yakima fire investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed 500 produce bins Friday night.
Firefighters were called to the Roche Fruit warehouse in the 600 block of North Third Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Friday for a fire in a pile of produce bins, according to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page. Workers at the site used forklifts to help firefighters break down the stack and get to the fire, which was under control within two hours, the statement said.
Crews remained an additional three hours to put out any hot spots.
Nobody was injured in the fire, which is under investigation.