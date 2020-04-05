YAKIMA — Yakima County commissioners are still looking at using State Fair Park in some capacity as part of local coronavirus response efforts.
Earlier this week, the Yakima Health District, the state Department of Health and the Federal Emergency Management Agency decided to reopen the former Astria Regional Medical Center in Yakima for non-coronavirus transfer patients. The decision will free bed space at other hospitals treating patients with COVID-19.
Yakima County commissioners said in a news release they applaud the decision to reopen the hospital, which closed in January as part of bankruptcy proceedings.
At one point, officials had looked at the SunDome and State Fair Park as a possible field hospital site. Since the fairgrounds won’t be needed as a field hospital, it opens up possibilities for other emergency uses, a county news release said.
Commissioner Norm Childress said possible uses include secure storage of equipment and parking for emergency vehicles, a delivery and staging area for emergency supplies, or a site for testing or quarantine.