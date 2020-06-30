BILLINGS, Mont. — A Wyoming man has been sentenced to 25 years in the Montana State Prison for a series of robberies and carjackings committed in Billings on one night in September 2018.
Ryan Glenn McElmury, 42, of Cody, Wyo., was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison with 15 years suspended after earlier pleading guilty to multiple felonies that included stealing five cars, threatening several people at gunpoint and leading three law enforcement agencies on a pursuit in and outside of Billings.
Officers twice fired shots at McElmury during the chase, Police Chief Rich St. John said at the time.
During an hour of mayhem, McElmury broke into a car dealership, then shot out a window of a nearby business and stole a pickup truck that had the keys inside the cab. He veered toward a police officer while driving the pickup, and the officer fired several shots that hit the pickup’s driver’s side.
He eventually crashed the pickup into a tree, broke into a nearby home and demanded the keys to a car at gunpoint.
He apologized to the victims who testified.
He was ordered to pay $35,300 in restitution.