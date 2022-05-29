Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
KEUTERVILLE — An area soldier finally has a grave headstone after 99 years, thanks to the Cottonwood Veterans of Foreign War Post 4902.
A dedication for World War I veteran Joe Heitz will be held at the Keuterville Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, at the regularly scheduled service at 11 a.m.
“We would read his name every year, but there was never a headstone,” explained Jack Uptmor, a member of Post 4902.
Heitz died Nov. 13, 1923. According to a Lewiston Tribune article from Nov. 14, 1923, “Mr. Heitz, who was an ex-serviceman, was brought to Lewiston by Dr. Wesley Orr of Cottonwood and was to have been taken to the government hospital at Walla Walla today.” Additional newspaper articles report Heitz died within an hour of his arrival in Lewiston, because of a war injury to his arm that had not healed. Heitz was the uncle of the late Helen Ross, of Cottonwood.
According to an obituary in The Catholic Advance in Wichita, Kan., Heitz was born in 1882 in Aleppo, Kan., and had served four years in the United States Navy before the war, and when the U.S. entered the war, he again enlisted for four years. During this enlistment, he was seriously injured on an oil tanker when one of the boilers of the ship exploded.
Heitz’s remains were taken to Cottonwood and the funeral services were held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Keuterville. He was buried at the Keuterville Cemetery; however, a stone was never erected.
“The members of Post 4902 have been working a few years on trying to get information to get Mr. Heitz a military headstone, but were unsuccessful in procuring one, so it was decided the post would purchase one,” Uptmor said.
The stone has been set and is ready for the dedication. The public is invited to attend.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press, (Grangeville), Wednesday
Brown Park set to reopen after 2-year renovation
Brown Park on Payette Lake in McCall is set to reopen to the public in early June, following about $1.6 million in improvements over the last two years.
Crews recently laid sod and completed final grading to cap work that began in 2020 to improve public access along the park’s shoreline and reduce erosion from waves in Payette Lake.
The work added new pathways in the 1.8-acre downtown park and emphasizes the site’s history as a sawmill into park features, McCall Parks and Recreation Director Kurt Wolf said.
“The renovated park pulls the visitor further into the site, enticing them to explore, interact and play,” Wolf said.
Brown Park, located at the corner of East Lake and Hemlock streets, has been the city’s most reserved park for weddings, family reunions and other events, Wolf said.
About $1.3 million was spent replacing boulders along the shoreline of the lake to stop waves from eroding the shoreline.
Boulders of varying sizes were placed in stepped formations with flatter surfaces on top to make the shoreline more accessible for fishing, swimming and sunbathing.
A new playground was installed in the park for $221,000 and about $228,000 was spent on landscaping and irrigation work as well as building meandering gravel pathways.
Most of the money to renovate Brown Park was funded by the McCall Redevelopment Agency, which provided property taxes from an urban renewal district in the area that expired at the end of 2021.
Sawmill History
Renovations highlight the park’s history as the former site of a sawmill, which operated until 1977.
“The tie-in with the history of the sawmill at that location is going to be both fun and educational for users,” Wolf said.
The park features a public art display of the original mill whistle, which was restored last year by Boise artist Amy Westover and the McCall Historic Preservation Commission.
The whistle was sounded for the first time since 1977 last year on Oct. 28, or exactly 44 years to the day the whistle last alerted sawmill workers of lunchtime or shift changes.
The pedestal for the whistle was designed by Westover and is modeled after the mill’s cone-shaped incinerator.
The city plans to sound the whistle during special occasions, such as the McCall Winter Carnival, and each year on Oct. 28.
Terracing around the whistle provides built-in seating for viewing the lake or community events, Wolf said.
Crews also incorporated into the renovation old materials and artifacts from the mill, including a large chain device formerly used to drag logs out of Payette Lake to the sawmill.
The new playground is part of the sawmill theme as well, with climbing structures and a tower modeled after the incinerator, Wolf said.
The renovated park also features a swinging bench made from an original chairlift chair used at Brundage Mountain Resort.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday