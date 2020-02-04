WWCC to make another round of cuts

The Clarkston branch of Walla Walla Community College will no longer offer on-campus classes focused on early childhood education after the spring quarter ends.
The program, which had low enrollment, will be eliminated in June after WWCC on Monday announced $1.4 million in additional cuts systemwide to reel in deficit spending. The move follows $1.1 million in cuts implemented in September.
WWCC will also eliminate 17 additional faculty and staff positions, including six positions on the Clarkston campus, bringing the total amount of reduced positions this year to 33, or about 9 percent of WWCC’s employees.
According to WWCC President Derek Brandes, two English instructors and one math instructor will be eliminated from the Clarkston campus once the winter quarter ends March 31. Two classified positions and an adviser position were eliminated effective immediately.
Students will still have the option to earn an associate of applied science degree in early childhood education by either attending the Walla Walla campus, or through any available “distance learning,” or online opportunities, Brandes said.
Several programs offered at the Walla Walla campus were also eliminated.
This fall, Brandes declared a financial emergency at WWCC, because of a decline in enrollment, an increase in operational costs and changes in state funding for community colleges.
At that time, $1.1 million in spending reductions were implemented, which included the elimination of the medical assisting program at both the Clarkston and Walla Walla campuses. Systemwide, 16 staff positions were eliminated, two of which were on the Clarkston campus.
WWCC had previously addressed its budget deficit by using reserve funds — essentially its savings account. But reserve levels dropped below the board of trustee’s policy requiring 20 percent of WWCC’s operational costs.
The budget challenges are not unique to WWCC, Brandes said.
“This is a challenge that is facing a lot of colleges across the nation, not just Walla Walla,” Brandes said. “With the economy going strong, people have a lot of choices right now about whether to go to work or to go to school.”
Brandes said the goal is to approve a balanced budget without using reserves for the 2020-21 school year, which starts in July. That will allow WWCC to build back its reserve levels.
Brandes said the college remains committed to its Clarkston campus, which currently has over 475 students enrolled.
“The college will dedicate its resources to delivering programs that are in high demand in Clarkston,” Brandes said in a news release. “And we will continue to evolve to meet the needs of our students, the changing economy and this region.”
