Walla Walla Community College will host a series of online events next week for potential students and their families.
The interactive sessions will be presented live at 11:30 a.m. daily at wwcc.edu/become-a-warrior. Recorded sessions will be posted on the same site.
Each session provides an opportunity for people to ask questions.
Sessions include:
Monday: Learn about the programs and degrees available at WWCC.
Tuesday: Learn about financial assistance opportunities.
Wednesday: Learn about student resources for things like tuition, housing, supplies and food from Workforce Education Services staff.
Thursday: Learn about online courses and hear from a current student about her experience and tips for success.
Friday: The Wa-Hi Career Center will answer questions about applying and attending WWCC.
Participants can also enter to win a $500 scholarship from the WWCC Foundation.
More details about the sessions can be found at the website or by calling Director of Outreach Melissa Rodriguez at (509) 730-0897.