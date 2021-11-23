Total enrollment at Walla Walla Community College saw a slight uptick this quarter, but it’s still down substantially from pre-COVID-19 days.
The fall quarter enrollment figures were reported Monday during a meeting of the WWCC Board of Trustees.
Nick Velluzzi, vice president of enrollment services, said 1,636 students enrolled this quarter, down 26 or 1.5 percent from the fall of 2020.
Those numbers reflect the full-time equivalency; since many students take classes on a part-time basis, the actual head count at any given time is much higher.
WWCC also had contract enrollment of 1,174 full-time equivalent students this fall. That was up 141 or 13.6 percent from the year before.
Most of the contract students are inmates in the state prison system who receive educational services through the Washington Department of Correction.
Contract enrollment also includes 221 high school students enrolled in the state’s Running Start program. That was a decline of eight students compared to the fall of 2020.
Overall, the full-time equivalent enrollment at WWCC this fall was 2,850. That’s an increase of 107 or 3.9 percent over the previous year. However, it’s down 864 or 23 percent compared to the fall of 2019, before the pandemic disrupted higher education classes across the country.
During Monday’s board meeting, WWCC President Chad Hickox updated trustees on efforts to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 mandate, which requires all higher education students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated or have an approved medical or religious exemption.
Students who don’t meet this requirement won’t be able to register for winter quarter classes, which begin Jan. 3.
As of about three weeks ago, Hickox said, just over 1,000 full- and part-time students still hadn’t submitted the required attestation form documenting their compliance with the governor’s mandate.
“But as we get closer to the start of winter quarter, and as registration has begun, we’ve started to see more activity,” he said. “We’re down now to 500 or fewer returning students who have yet to attest. That’s due to a lot of hard work by a number of people — mostly the front line navigators and advisers, and faculty as well, talking with individual students and encouraging them to attest.”
In an effort to maintain that momentum, Hickox said, the school plans to buy a number of $500 Amazon gift cards for a new incentive program.
“We’re waiting on some final details to go through legal review,” Hickox said. “Assuming that sails through, we’re hoping to give out as many as 30 awards over the next couple of weeks. Everyone who has completed the attestation process, regardless of whether they’re vaccinated or not, will be eligible. We’re hoping that will increase the activity around attestation and get us to where we need to be for the winter quarter.”
The WWCC Foundation is paying for the cards, using a gift from a longtime school donor.
Velluzzi noted that the bulk of the students who completed the attestation process in recent weeks have indicated they’re vaccinated, as opposed to having a medical or religious exemption.
“It’s running about five-to-one,” he said. “That’s really positive for everyone.”
