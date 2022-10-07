Students at Walla Walla Community College, including those at the Clarkston campus, are receiving some extra help for child care because of a $512,000 federal grant.
The grant is under the Child Care Access Means Parents in School program, which is through the U.S. Department of Education and will run for four years.
It will provide the college with resources to create child care programs for parents pursuing a degree at WWCC and increase the current child care options for WWCC student parents. The grant plans to help expand infant and toddler care options, on-campus parent study, children play areas, drop-in evening and/or weekend care and supportive programs for student parents.
The college will also create a Child Care Access Team with members from student services, student government, academics, child care providers and community organizations.
“Our goal is to remove as many barriers to student success as possible, and child care is certainly one of those barriers,” WWCC President Chad Hickox said in a news release from the college.
WWCC reported that 66% of students during the 2019-20 academic year were confirmed or estimated to be student parents with an average age of 27. At least 10% of all students were confirmed to be single parents, although the college estimates the actual number is higher, according to a news release.
The college received the maximum amount it was eligible for and was one of five colleges and universities in Washington to receive the award. Washington State University also received a Child Care Access Means Parents in Schools grant.