WWCC president resigns because of health concerns

Walla Walla Community College President Derek Brandes has resigned from his role, effective immediately, citing health concerns.
Brandes was the systemwide president of WWCC since 2016. The college, which has an enrollment of around 2,750 students, has a location in Clarkston.
“We thank Dr. Brandes for his service to the college and appreciate his desire to focus on his health at this time,” said WWCC board chairman Tim Burt in a news release. “The board will facilitate a smooth transition and has named Dr. Chad Hickox as acting president effective (Monday).”
Hickox has 24 years of experience in higher education, 22 of which has been in community colleges. He also has 12 years of experience as a community college administrator and two years at WWCC as vice president/provost.
The board plans to select an interim president soon, who will serve in the role until the college conducts a search for a new leader.
As acting president, Hickox will focus on three areas: ensuring the budget is balanced and build back reserves; implementing a strategic student recruitment and retention plan; and building a high-functioning transparent team.
“Despite all of the changes, it is abundantly clear that all of us — the board, faculty and staff, community members, and partners — share an unwavering dedication to our students,” Burt said. “Please join us in support of the college’s mission as we manage through this transition.”