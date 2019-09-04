Walla Walla Community College President Derek Brandes declared a financial emergency Tuesday because of declining enrollment and changes to state funding that led to a reduction in staff and the elimination of a program at both of the school’s campuses.
The 2019-20 budget has a $2.7 million deficit, which led to $1.1 million in spending reductions that went into effect immediately. Another $1.6 million will still need to be cut from the budget, Brandes said.
The college will discontinue its medical assisting program at both the Clarkston and Walla Walla campuses for this year because of low enrollment.
According to Brandes, nine students registered for the program in Clarkston, which has a capacity to serve 25 students.
“Given the college’s financial situation, we just can’t afford to run a low-enrolled program,” Brandes said.
Systemwide, 16 staff positions were eliminated, two of which were on the Clarkston campus. One of those was the classified position of an adviser who helped support the medical assisting program, while the other was a coordinator position that sat vacant.
Staffing levels at WWCC have remained the same, despite a decline in enrollment, Brandes said, so reductions to personnel had to take place.
This year, WWCC will have an enrollment of about 4,500 students. That’s compared to about 4,573 students last year, 682 of whom were enrolled on the Clarkston campus. In the 2007-08 year, the college had around 6,670 students enrolled.
The enrollment declines are pinpointed to the strong economy, an increase of Running Start students and changes to tuition prices, Brandes said.
Community and technical colleges typically see a higher number of students during recessions.
“That’s when our colleges tend to grow, so people are choosing to work rather than go to school right away,” Brandes said.
Another factor is the Washington state Legislature’s decision in 2015 to roll back tuition by 15 percent at universities and 5 percent at community colleges.
Brandes said that resulted in a smaller price gap, which led more students to start their higher education journeys at a university instead of a community college.
In 2016, the college used $462,832 of its reserves, or essentially its savings account, to balance the budget, while last year $586,416 was utilized. That’s no longer an option, as the reserve levels have dropped below the board of trustees’ policy that requires those levels to be at 20 percent of WWCC’s operating funds.
The reserve is at 10.3 percent of operating funds, or about $3.2 million. The plan is to increase the reserve over time.
“We can’t get there overnight,” Brandes said. “The first thing is to get our budget balanced so we are not spending more than we are bringing in with revenue.”
Despite the decline in enrollment, Brandes said workforce programs on the Clarkston campus are doing well. The welding, industrial maintenance and nursing programs remain popular.
Brandes believes the medical assisting program had low numbers this year because there are other local options for the field. People are also looking for jobs that pay more, Brandes said. Medical assistants typically begin around minimum wage.
“Given the hot economy, people can be more choosy about what careers they want to go into,” Brandes said.
The program will be reevaluated at a later date to determine if it will be cut permanently.
Brandes said his team is meeting personally with staff and students affected by the reductions and will help them in any way they are able.
The 2019-20 budget currently has expenditures at $33.4 million and revenue of $31.8 million, following the $1.1 million in cuts made this week.
Brandes said the remainder of the $1.6 million in reductions will be identified this fall.
