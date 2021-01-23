Walla Walla Community College is asking for input as it works through its strategic planning process to ensure the institution is responsive to the needs of its communities.
Residents of Asotin, Garfield, Columbia and Walla Walla counties are asked to share their thoughts in an online survey through Jan. 31.
“We want to understand how to position WWCC in the communities we serve,” said Chad Hickox, the systemwide president of the college. “We want to be a reliable partner and a leader in economic development, training and social engagement.”
The college began the planning process earlier this month. The work is expected to be completed in April. A draft and final plan will reflect the input received and will be posted on the college’s website.
Students, faculty and staff have also been asked to complete a survey to gain a better understanding of what they need in terms of professional development, instructional offerings and additional support.
The community survey can be found online at www.tinyurl.com/wwcc2021.