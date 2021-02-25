Students at Walla Walla Community College will have access to more than $1 million to help cover their education costs.
The financial assistance comes from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. The money will be used to support students and upgrade WWCC’s technology infrastructure.
“We know that these are tough times for our students and their families,” said Chad Hickox, the systemwide president of WWCC. “Even before COVID, a majority of our students relied upon some form of financial assistance. We’ll do everything we can to make sure cost is not an obstacle for our students.”
Research from the HOPE Center for College, Community and Justice at Temple University shows students nationwide lost their jobs because of the pandemic and more sought emergency food assistance in 2020 than the prior year.
Students can apply for financial aid online at bit.ly/EmergencyFundingApp. Financial counselors will then determine which aid program best fits a student’s needs. Questions can be emailed to emergencyfunding@wwcc.edu.
The funding is offered in addition to existing financial aid programs and private donations made to the WWCC Foundation.