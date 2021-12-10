Washington State University and the University of Idaho on Thursday pledged a combined $1 million toward construction of a new terminal at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
This announcement follows recent pledges of $2 million each from the cities of Pullman and Moscow.
The new terminal is expected to cost $61 million, with $51 million coming from federal sources. WSU is contributing $600,000 while UI is pledging $400,000, according to a news release Thursday morning.
“Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport is a key gateway that connects the Palouse to the broader world,” WSU President Kirk Schulz said in a statement. “It is essential that we help the airport continue to grow into a modern facility capable of helping support the varied transportation needs of our university and the regions we serve.”
According to WSU, between 2009 and 2019, the number of passengers traveling through the airport increased by 133 percent, from 30,128 to more than 70,000. Current projections call for 137,000 passengers to travel through the airport by 2029, increasing further to 176,000 by 2040.
“Access to quality and affordable travel options for our students and their families is critical,” University of Idaho President Scott Green said in a statement. “Starting with the runway project and the expansion of flights, the improvements to our local airport make our area even more attractive to students.”
The proposed 38,000-square-foot terminal is expected to be completed by 2023.
In August, Alaska Airlines began providing nonstop flights between Boise and the Palouse.
There had not been direct flights between Boise and the Palouse for at least a decade, and Boise flights from Lewiston’s airport were canceled in 2018.
As part of an agreement between the airline and the UI, the university has guaranteed payments of as much as $500,000 a year for three years if the flights do not make at least a 10 percent profit. If the airline turns a profit higher than 10 percent, the UI won’t pay anything.