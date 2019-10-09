PULLMAN — Washington State University will administer a fall semester test of its WSU Alert Pullman emergency alert system at 11:55 a.m. Thursday.
The test will include the use of the campus outdoor warning sirens on the Pullman campus by the Office of Emergency Management.
Students, faculty and staff associated with the Pullman campus who have signed up for emergency notifications will receive text messages, phone calls and emails, all of which will be identified as tests, according to a news release.
WSU developed the alert system to disseminate information to notify the campus population of emergencies or threatening situations.
Notifications can be centered on events like inclement weather, violent actions and gas leaks.
Students, staff and faculty on the Pullman campus can subscribe to the alert system by visiting portal.wsu.edu to register or update emergency contact information.