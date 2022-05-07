The Washington State University Board of Regents voted unanimously to raise tuition by 2.5% for the 2022-23 academic year.
The increase marks the fourth time WSU has raised tuition by the maximum amount allowed under state law in the last six years. Board members made the decision without any discussion at an official meeting Friday on the university’s Spokane campus.
School administrators say the new rates are necessary to keep up with rising costs like benefits, compensation and self-insurance.
Undergraduate tuition next year will increase by $261 to a total of $10,718 for residents and by $644 to a total of $26,417 for nonresidents. Graduate tuition will rise by $302 to a total of $12,378 for residents and by $663 to a total of $27,189 for nonresidents.
Enrollment at WSU is expected to decline this fall for the third consecutive year.
Supporting documents for the rate increase say budget cuts will continue into fiscal year 2023 to offset the sustained decline in tuition revenue. Without the hike, more cuts would be needed to balance the budget.
The Board also voted to raise rates for services and activities, housing and dining, the mandatory student recreation center fee and the undergraduate technology fee.
Services and activities fees will increase by 3.5% on WSU’s Pullman campus for the next academic year. Residence hall rates will rise by 4% and dining costs per semester will rise $20 from $875 to $895, in addition to a 2.1-2.5% increase in dining dollars, depending on the plan.
Monthly rates for all university apartments, including single, family and graduate student units, will increase by 5%.
Student feedback was given to the Board before their vote on the proposed increases.
