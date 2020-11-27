A recent study on food insecurity in Washington state found 30 percent of the state’s households have experienced food insecurity since the state implemented its Stay Home, Stay Healthy order in March.
The study, released this week by Washington State University, used a survey that was available in June and July that had more than 2,200 residents in 38 counties in Washington responding. Of the 30 percent of households that responded they had experienced food insecurity since the order, 59 percent had children living in the household.
“We wanted to understand how access to food and economic security for Washington residents has changed amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” WSU Food Systems Program Director Laura Lewis said.
Professors and researchers at WSU, the University of Washington and Tacoma Community College formed a team called the WAFOOD Survey Team and deployed the first ever statewide survey about food insecurity in the state.
When the stay home order was issued in March, it sent ripple effects through the state’s food system. There were supply shortages, food production bottlenecks and distribution challenges, Lewis said.
“The figure was staggering,” policy adviser for the Washington State Dept. of Agriculture Katie Rains said.
The estimated average for food insecurity in Washington prior to the global pandemic was in the 10-15 percent range.
The WAFOOD Survey Team estimated 1.6 million food insecure Washington residents in April.
“Now we think it is up to 2.2 million people, approximately a third of the population,” Rains said.
One major change in food distribution is that foodbanks and pantries are drive-through only because of the pandemic Lewis said.
“It used to be you could go in and shop and pick out your own food,” Lewis said. “Now, people are getting less diversity in their food products, and on average, less food.”
“We need to make sure that food banks and food pantries have enough resources to meet these needs,” Rains said. “We’re keeping an eye on thenumber of people coming to food banks and food pantries, especially first time clients.”
Many food banks have also consolidated to one site during the pandemic, rather than having multiple locations, which means more people have to travel farther for their food, Lewis said.
While meals from food banks, pantries, summer school meal programs and grocery vouchers increased during the pandemic, the recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Women, Infants,and Children program slightly decreased, the study found.
“We’ve also been working with SNAP-Ed, so that extension educators can modify their food and nutrition programs based on the data,” Lewis said.
WSDA can now utilize the data from the study to help establish a baseline for pre-COVID food insecurity in the state and forecast food insecurity into the future, Lewis said.
“The WAFOOD Team and the network we have developed with food system partners across the state will be sustainable for years to come in terms of how we understand food insecurity in Washington,” Lewis said.