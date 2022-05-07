UPDATE OF ORIGINAL STORY:
PULLMAN -- The death of Deandre Hunter was determined to be accidental, Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins announced Friday evening. Hunter, a 25-year-old Washington State University student, died of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The determination was made by Pullman police detectives, working in conjunction with the Whitman County Coroner’s Office.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL STORY:
PULLMAN — A Washington State University student is dead as the result of what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Friday morning at an off-campus apartment parking lot.
Police responded at 2:05 a.m. to a call of a subject who shot himself at the Pimlico Apartments parking lot in the 1400 block of northeast Brandi Way, according to a Pullman Police Department news release. Officers found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Officers provided first aid until Pullman Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene and took the man by ambulance to Pullman Regional Hospital. He later died at the hospital, according to the news release.
Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins said investigators are working to determine if the shooting was accidental or suicide.
A handgun was recovered at the scene, according to the news release, and investigators do not believe there is any threat to public safety.