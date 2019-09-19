PULLMAN — Washington State University has set another enrollment record systemwide this fall with an increase of 129 students, despite a slight dip of students on the Pullman campus.
WSU reported 31,607 students across the university’s six campuses this fall, a 0.4 percent increase from last fall’s record of 31,478 students.
The Pullman campus has an enrollment of 20,976 students, down 46 students compared to last fall. According to a news release, it’s the first time in several years enrollment dropped in Pullman, following a large freshman class last fall of more than 4,500 students, which was a 15.3 percent increase from 2017.
The largest increases were at WSU Everett and WSU Global, the university’s online campus, which grew by 2.9 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively.
According to enrollment numbers, nearly 1 out of 3 students are first-generation. More than 24,000 students systemwide are from the state of Washington.
“We are pleased to see the stability in our overall enrollment, an even stronger academic profile and continued growth in the diversity of our campuses,” Provost Mitzi Montoya said.
Graduate enrollment was reported at 4,262 students this fall, following a down year in 2018. That number is the highest it’s been since 2015, according to the release.
WSU has seen its enrollment grow across its campuses each year since 2013, according to the release.
The Fall 2018 Census Day Enrollment reports are available online at ir.wsu.edu.
Official fall enrollment numbers for Lewis-Clark State College and University of Idaho won’t be available until mid-to-late October.