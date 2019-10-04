PULLMAN — Washington State University President Kirk Schulz discussed Mitzi Montoya’s decision to step down as provost after just two months on the job in a meeting of the WSU faculty Senate on Thursday.
It was announced last Friday that Montoya would resign as WSU provost and executive vice president and will assume a faculty appointment in the Department of Management, Information Systems and Entrepreneurship.
Schulz on Thursday made a point of publicly thanking Montoya for the “energy, vitality (and) insight” she brought to the post, asserting that in her short time at WSU she “started us down the road on several important initiatives.”
He then made it clear he would not talk about the specific reasons for the move, saying he and Montoya agreed beforehand that it would not be appropriate to talk about the situation publicly.
While he skirted specifics, Schulz admitted he was partially at fault for a lack of “alignment” between candidates for the job of provost and what they would be tasked with at WSU.
Though he said he met with each candidate remotely and in person, to ensure they would be a good fit for the university, that process appears to have failed to some degree.
“Obviously, I did not do that as well as I needed to and that’s something that we’ll look at moving forward,” Schulz said.
When asked if he was worried about the message it sends to have a provost step down after such a short tenure, Schulz said “absolutely.” A faculty member at the meeting mentioned there is a sense among some faculty members that Montoya was hurt or “shafted” by the decision to step down, and that there is some concern this will affect the search for a replacement.
“I don’t have a complete answer for that; I’ve been trying to respond to faculty concerns, deans’ concerns, meet with different groups,” Schulz said in response. “I think as we start the search, that’s going to be a question that we’re going to have to be able to answer.”
Moving forward, Schulz committed to a timely, thorough search process and emphasized he would like for a seasoned faculty member to co-chair the search committee. He said Interim Provost and Executive Vice President Bryan Slinker has made it abundantly clear that he plans to retire July 1. However, despite his commitment to a short term, Schulz said Slinker is no lame duck.
“He’s not interested in just sitting in an office and keeping the trains running on time,” Schulz said. “If he wants to be interim provost, there are some initiatives and things that we are underway and we’re working on and he wants to continue to see that and move that forward.”
Schulz said he expects to release a clear picture of the search process within the next two weeks.
