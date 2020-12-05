WSU’s Columbia County extension agent set to retire

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
DAYTON — Washington State University Extension Agent Paul Carter is retiring, effective Jan. 4, after more than 15 years of service to Columbia County.
Carter came to Dayton in April 2005, as a 52-year-old college graduate from southern Indiana. He said he was looking for an extension position somewhere in the West. He found that opportunity in Columbia County.
“For me, it could not have turned out better, one of my passions is farming, and this position has given me the opportunity to be very close to that occupation and the people that make it happen,” he said.
Although it’s nice to move on to post-career activities, Carter said he is feeling a little bittersweet at the thought of retiring. He said he would miss helping people with their concerns and developing projects and educational programs for the area’s agriculture producers.
He has enjoyed taking part in the development of 4-H programs over the years and watching 4-H youth grow into future community leaders.
Carter considers one of his most significant accomplishments was creating an endowment that funds the program fees for local youth to participate in 4-H programs.
Carter said he has enjoyed having a role in continuing the Land Grant mission’s legacy developed more than 150 years ago at WSU, and his work to address soil health problems caused by farming practices over the past decades.
With support from the Columbia Conservation District and a few “brave” landowners, Carter has built a program to address soil acidity. If adopted, the program will help provide data to allow for the implementation of successful farming practices and help secure the long-term future of agriculture in the county.
“As we heal the soil, future generations will be able to continue to farm and produce crops to feed a hungry world. How wonderful is that?” he asked.
Carter said he has been lucky to work in a county that values extension and helping people enjoy success in their endeavors.
Carter comes from a family tradition of benefitting from and providing service to county extension. He has three daughters, who are third-generation 4-H members. His paternal grandmother was an extension worker in the early 1900s. Before her marriage to Carter’s grandfather, she served as the first statewide home economist agent for Oregon and Montana.
“It has been enjoyable to follow in her career footsteps,” he said.
Carter won’t rest on his laurels for too long.
He is planning to work with one of his colleagues at WSU on some projects they have developed over the years, and he is looking into some other career interests.
He plans to continue his cherry tree grafting project at home because he said he likes the idea of preserving tree genetics.
In addition, he and his wife, Carroll, plan to travel. Their daughters live in Broken Arrow, Okla., and Woodridge, Ill. Carter said his mother and a brother live in Indiana.
Carter said it is imperative for community leaders, farmers, families and WSU alumni to tell the WSU administration how much they value the Dayton Extension office and the services that are provided. He is also hopeful the Columbia County Board of Commissioners will ask for continued support.
— Michele Smith, The Times (Waitsburg, Dayton and the Touchet Valley), Thursday