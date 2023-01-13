WSU requests $34.5M for cost-of-living raises

on the campus of Washington State University, Thursday, June, 10, 2021.

 Shelly Hanks

Washington State University has requested $34.5 million from the Washington Legislature to help fund salary increases for university employees.

The Washington legislative session began Monday in Olympia and is anticipated to last until mid-spring. WSU has made its routine request for cost-of-living adjustments. Along with these requests, the university has presented a construction budget to state lawmakers.

Tags

Recommended for you