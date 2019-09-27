WSU Provost Mitzi Montoya will step down

PULLMAN — Washington State University Provost Mitzi Montoya will leave her position as provost in what WSU President Kirk Schulz said was a mutual agreement.
Montoya, who was also the executive vice president, will return to a faculty position, where she holds the rank of full professor with tenure in the Carson College of Business. She will assume a faculty appointment in the Department of Management, Information, Systems and Entrepreneurship, stated a news release.
“Dr. Montoya and I have discussed this decision and we mutually agree that this realignment is in the best interest of the university,” Schulz said. “I want to commend Mitzi for the energy she brought to the role of provost. She has been a strong advocate for the WSU system.”
Schulz plans to appoint an interim provost soon. He will announce plans for filling the role permanently within the next few weeks, the release stated.